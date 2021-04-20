Where are you going?
Fort Bragg in Photos

Fort Bragg, CA 95437, USA
Glass Beach Moment

After the big crab cake event at the Mendocino Crab & Wine Days festival, a walk to the windy shore provided a bracing, refreshing break from the weekend's indulgences.
By Derk Richardson

Derk Richardson
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Don't Pimp MY Ride

After we left the big tent where the public crab cake and wine tasting event took place, we were walking off the calories in Fort Bragg. On the way to Glass Beach we came upon this RV, which looked to have seen more "mobile" days.
Derk Richardson
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Noyo Harbor, Fort Bragg

This view reminded me of the Jackson Browne song "The Pretender": "I'm gonna rent myself a house in the shade of a freeway."

