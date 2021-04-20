Where are you going?
Forni Avoltri

33020 Forni Avoltri, Province of Udine, Italy
Italian Wild Berry Festival Forni Avoltri Italy

Italian Wild Berry Festival

Every summer in northeast Italy, the village of Forni Avoltri hosts the Festa dei Frutti di Bosco. For two weekends, the festival celebrates the wild berries that are plentiful in the surrounding forested mountains. On the far side of town across the Degano River, carnival rides attract flocks of children and countless craft booths sell everything from jewelry to woodworking to dried flowers. Most enticing, though, is the festival’s elaborate spread of sweets. Food stands serve up crêpes, biscotti, and frittelle (fritters), with the biggest tent of all holding a vast display of berry-themed desserts. There are cakes and pies of all shapes and sizes, from jellyrolls to fruit-studded tarts, all featuring strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and currants. To cap off the festival, a parade takes visitors on a journey back to medieval times. Dressed in velvet gowns and brocade tunics and brandishing faux swords and shields, townspeople march through the streets accompanied by a band of drummers and minstrels.
By Elisabeth Antoine Crawford , AFAR Local Expert

