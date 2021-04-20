Where are you going?
Forn Fondo

Carrer de la Unió, 15, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Website
| +34 971 71 16 34
Pastry with a Pedigree Palma Spain

Sun 8am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 8:30pm

Pastry with a Pedigree

Mallorcan cuisine is much more than paella on the beach (though nothing wrong with that). Make sure to try an ensaïmada, a pastry that dates back for centuries and made its way from Mallorca to many of Spain's former colonies around the world. Its name comes from the Catalan word for lard, saïm, an essential ingredient. There are 58 bakeries (including Forn Fondo, which has been operating since 1911) that are authorized to produce the traditional pastry, which comes both plain as well as with fillings including pumpkin jam and sobrassada, a traditional sausage.


By John Clifford , AFAR Travel Advisor

