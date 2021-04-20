Formentera Formentera, Balearic Islands, Spain

The Trip Between Two Worlds The Balearic Island of Ibiza is a bustling smorgasbord of disco clubs, shopping markets, and ethnic restaurants juxtaposed with striking vistas, quiet beaches, and dinner music perfectly timed with the sunsets. After several nights of jam packed water parties and pulsing techno music, the island can become an all-out sensory overload if you don't pace yourself. And that, my friends, is why they gave us Formentera.



The only way to get to the Island of Formentera, another in the Balearic archipelago, is to take the ferry from Ibiza— unless, of course, you charter your own boat, swim, or ride an underwater jet pack a la Mission Impossible. Its flat, unassuming, boomerang shape drips from the south coast of Ibiza and serves as a welcome respite from the Spring Break-like hustle of the larger island.



As you chug across the Mediterranean and the traffic noise and club music fade into the distance, the view of Ibiza Town is undeniably stunning. With the hum of the city behind you, the promise of quiet repose in front of you, and the lull of the water sends you to sleep, the last thing you'll be thinking is, "Are we there yet?"



You will already know you've arrived.



