Formentera

Playa de Sa Roqueta, s/n, 07860 Sa Roqueta, Illes Balears, Spain
+34 686 34 90 86
Life's a Beach Sa Roqueta Spain

Life's a Beach

Ibiza can be pretty intense and sometimes you'll find yourself needing a break from the 24/7 partying on the Playa D'en Bossa.

If that's the case, take a boat over to the island of Formentera, spend a day surrounded by pristine turquoise waters and white sand beaches (Spain's version of the Caribbean) and you're ready to party it up all over again.

>Nina Dietzel traveled to Spain courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza (http://www.hrhibiza.com).
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

