Life's a Beach

Ibiza can be pretty intense and sometimes you'll find yourself needing a break from the 24/7 partying on the Playa D'en Bossa.If that's the case, take a boat over to the island of Formentera, spend a day surrounded by pristine turquoise waters and white sand beaches ( Spain 's version of the Caribbean) and you're ready to party it up all over again.>Nina Dietzel traveled to Spain courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza (http://www.hrhibiza.com).