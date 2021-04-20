Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Formel B

Vesterbrogade 182, 1800 Frederiksberg, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 25 10 66
Classic French Cuisine Frederiksberg Denmark

More info

Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 1am

Classic French Cuisine

It wouldn't be a quality French restaurant without a fantastic wine menu - something that features centrally in shaping Formel B's menu and which includes typical wines as well as those without sulfur or clarification.

This French-Danish restaurant focuses on traditional French cooking but opts to throw out the rule book.

They also source ingredients locally and explain on their webpage that, "We work at eye level with our suppliers who are mainly small Danish farmers with respect to sustainability and nature. We prefer to work with whole animals including cattle from Birkemose farm and Knuthenlund. Vegetables supplied mostly by Søren Wiuff from Lammefjorden and Ask from Kiselgaarden. Dairy products come from Thiese and Knuthenlund. All seafood comes from Danish waters."

This restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star for excellence.

Photo: Formel B
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points