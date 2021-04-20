Formel B
Vesterbrogade 182, 1800 Frederiksberg, Denmark
| +45 33 25 10 66
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 1am
Classic French CuisineIt wouldn't be a quality French restaurant without a fantastic wine menu - something that features centrally in shaping Formel B's menu and which includes typical wines as well as those without sulfur or clarification.
This French-Danish restaurant focuses on traditional French cooking but opts to throw out the rule book.
They also source ingredients locally and explain on their webpage that, "We work at eye level with our suppliers who are mainly small Danish farmers with respect to sustainability and nature. We prefer to work with whole animals including cattle from Birkemose farm and Knuthenlund. Vegetables supplied mostly by Søren Wiuff from Lammefjorden and Ask from Kiselgaarden. Dairy products come from Thiese and Knuthenlund. All seafood comes from Danish waters."
This restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star for excellence.
Photo: Formel B