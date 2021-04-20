Foresters Arms Restaurant and Pub

Grab a Pint at a Historic South African Pub
The history of the property known now as Foresters Arms Pub ("Forries", as locals affectionately call it) goes as far back as 1852, making this one of the oldest pubs in South Africa. Located in Newlands at the foothills of Table Mountain, its dark wood interior and breezy outdoor seating area makes this a favorite meeting place for University of Cape Town
students and for families looking to share an afternoon meal together. There's a small playground tucked away at the back of the outdoor dining area, so the kids can run about while you enjoy a nice steak dinner (their basting sauce is famous). The pub is most well-known for their Sunday roasts and pub trivia nights. After walking around nearby Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden, Forries is a great lunch option.