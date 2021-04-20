Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Foresters Arms Restaurant and Pub

Newlands Ave, Newlands, Cape Town, 7700, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 689 5949
Grab a Pint at a Historic South African Pub Cape Town South Africa

More info

Fri - Sun 9am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11pm

Grab a Pint at a Historic South African Pub

The history of the property known now as Foresters Arms Pub ("Forries", as locals affectionately call it) goes as far back as 1852, making this one of the oldest pubs in South Africa. Located in Newlands at the foothills of Table Mountain, its dark wood interior and breezy outdoor seating area makes this a favorite meeting place for University of Cape Town students and for families looking to share an afternoon meal together. There's a small playground tucked away at the back of the outdoor dining area, so the kids can run about while you enjoy a nice steak dinner (their basting sauce is famous). The pub is most well-known for their Sunday roasts and pub trivia nights. After walking around nearby Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden, Forries is a great lunch option.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points