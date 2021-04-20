Forest Green Man Lavender 620 Boothe Road

Canada's Provence The Okanagan Valley have become famed for its wine region however not many know that it also provides ideal conditions for growing fields of lavender.

There are two predominant farms to visit within the Okanagan - the first is in the south Okanagan and is called Forest Green Man Lavender. You can tour the farm experiencing the process of harvesting, shop lavender products within their shop or you can book the guest house planted within the vibrant purple field for a quiet getaway.

If you rent the cabin be sure to purchase their locally grown vegetables and create a special dinner with provencal herbs.



The second farm is in Kelowna, the Central Okanagan. With over 60 kinds of lavender you will find yourself enlightened by the end of your tour of which there are many to choose from and of all lengths depending on your enthusiasm.

Head to the gift shop for some lavender lemonade, lavender cookies, lavender tea or purchase your own lavender to create an inspired culinary creation.

Harvest takes place in July.