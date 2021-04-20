Foreshore Estate Foreshore Estate, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Ganesha Gone Wild On the final day of the ten day celebration of India's most loved Hindu god, Ganesha, the Ganesh Chaturthi culminates with the conversion of idols big and small from homes and businesses around the city at the sea. Watch as the idols are danced, blessed, worshiped, craned and run with reckless abandon to the place where the sand meets the sea. We joined the parade late in the day and following the drum beats and glitter trails to Foreshore Estate beach where two cranes and many families awaited the arrival of their favorite God. We walked the beach as they were immersed and as they idols, made mostly of paper-mache and wood quickly dissolved and the city's children plucked hands and heads to play with and sticks to sell back to merchants in town.