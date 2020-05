Ford Drive In Theatre 10400 Ford Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126, USA

Go Retro at the Movies This movie theater is worth the drive (no pun intended), if you’re seeking an authentic, Americana experience. Order a Coke and attach one of the old-time speaker boxes to your car window, and then settle in for a retro evening. Of course, the theaters themselves are digital, and feature the latest flicks, but true to vintage form, the drive-in sells double features and provides special in-car heaters, too, for cool nights.