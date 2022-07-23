Forbidden Vancouver
207 West Hastings Street
Forbidden VancouverVancouver may be polite and laid-back now, but it has a checkered past. Prohibition swung the city’s saloon doors shut in 1917, creating an underground world of bootleggers and dirty cops. Forbidden Vancouver’s nightly tour charts the path of the resulting speakeasies, bawdy houses, and opium dens, taking guests back in time with a colorful, nearly two-hour jaunt through the city center and Chinatown. During the tour, you’ll pass landmarks like the South Memorial Cenotaph and the beaux-arts Dominion Building before ending in restaurant-rich Gastown. If you’d rather explore the urban wilderness, opt for Forbidden Vancouver’s Secrets of Stanley Park tour, which tells of the scandals and crime that once rocked the rain-forested oasis.
Venture Into Gastown on a Gothic Theatrical Adventure
Soak up the historical secrets of the city on a fabulously theatrical walking tour with Forbidden Vancouver. Their hugely popular ‘Lost Souls of Gastown’ tour runs every Saturday night, rain or shine, and takes in the cobbled streets of the city’s most popular tourist area, and shines a light on its sometimes gruesome frontier past. Will and his team run special event tours too, check the site for details.