Forbidden Vancouver

Vancouver may be polite and laid-back now, but it has a checkered past. Prohibition swung the city’s saloon doors shut in 1917, creating an underground world of bootleggers and dirty cops. Forbidden Vancouver ’s nightly tour charts the path of the resulting speakeasies, bawdy houses, and opium dens, taking guests back in time with a colorful, nearly two-hour jaunt through the city center and Chinatown. During the tour, you’ll pass landmarks like the South Memorial Cenotaph and the beaux-arts Dominion Building before ending in restaurant-rich Gastown. If you’d rather explore the urban wilderness, opt for Forbidden Vancouver’s Secrets of Stanley Park tour, which tells of the scandals and crime that once rocked the rain-forested oasis.