Foran's Grand Trunk Pub

612 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Website
| +1 313-961-3043
Excellent Sandwiches in an Old Railway Ticket Office Detroit Michigan United States

Sat, Sun 10am - 2am
Mon - Fri 11am - 2am

Grand Trunk Pub is in the heart of downtown Detroit on its main artery, Woodward Avenue and very close to Campus Martius Park in a historical building that was once used as the Grand Trunk Railway's ticket office. Before that, it was a jewelry store. Now, it has been fully restored and is one of the best options downtown for lunch.

The affordable menu features an extensive list of sandwiches and burgers that are best enjoyed with a Faygo soda (made and bottled in Michigan) and waitstaff is friendly and efficient.

Outdoor seating is available seasonally and indoors there are more than enough tables to accommodate the usual lunch rush.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

