Footwear Stalls Jewel square Mall, Koregaon Park Rd, Vasani Nagar, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India

Seek Some Comfort for Your Sole There is a gigantic flip-flop that directs you to the footwear stall along Lane 1. The flip-flops sold here are known as Osho chappals—named after the Osho commune where they were born—and have become iconic in their own right. Legend has it these flip-flops were designed to cater to the foreign visitors to the commune, and were fashioned by a craftsman within the compound. Today everyone sells them and everyone wears them.



The simple, eco-friendly footwear is made using jute/bamboo mats and rubber soles, and each has a distinctive velvet strap. In addition to these Oshos, the many open air stalls along Koregaon Park sell colorful leather slip-ons, better known as Kolhapuri chappals, as well as other traditional shoes like the Jaipur mojri.



This is the perfect place to put your bargaining skills to the test and have some fun.