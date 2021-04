Foodstuffs is Good Stuff

Featuring gourmet foods and catering, Foodstuffs is your one-stop shop for all things tasty, fancy and fresh. Upon entering one of the four suburban Chicago locations, you will immediately notice the European vibe and ambiance. You will be delighted to find a bountiful selection of goods ranging from made-to-order salads (just point and they mix), to cheeses, a fantastic deli sections, and low carb and low fat choices as well. You can have your eats in the lovely shop, get it to go, or even set up an event through their outstanding catering department; they can do it all. Visit any location to indulge in the retail shop, or simply get some ‘stuff’ to go.