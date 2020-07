The Latest Local Gossip in Oahu

To find out the latest surf gossip, head to the Pupukea location of this grocery chain. Girls call it Dudeland because it’s where surfer guys hang out. —Hoku Haiku 59-720 Kamehameha Hwy., Haleiwa, (808) 638-8081. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more about Hoku Haiku’s North Shore neighborhood in Oahu.