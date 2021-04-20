Foodie Adventures
San Francisco, CA, USA
Explore San Francisco's Neighborhoods through FoodIf you're hungry to experience San Francisco’s neighborhoods alongside its culinary traditions, take a tour with Foodie Adventures. Founded in 2007 by Chef Chris Milano, Foodie Adventures offers three tour choices to satisfy your palate: the Mission (Latin and Mexican food), North Beach and Chinatown (Italian and Chinese), or Chinatown only. Over the course of three hours, you’ll meet local business owners, learn about the neighborhood history, and eat much more than your fill. Email tickets@foodieadventures.com to reserve your tickets.
Eat Your Way Through San Francisco
