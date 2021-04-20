Where are you going?
Foodie Adventures

San Francisco, CA, USA
Website
Explore San Francisco's Neighborhoods through Food

If you're hungry to experience San Francisco’s neighborhoods alongside its culinary traditions, take a tour with Foodie Adventures. Founded in 2007 by Chef Chris Milano, Foodie Adventures offers three tour choices to satisfy your palate: the Mission (Latin and Mexican food), North Beach and Chinatown (Italian and Chinese), or Chinatown only. Over the course of three hours, you’ll meet local business owners, learn about the neighborhood history, and eat much more than your fill. Email tickets@foodieadventures.com to reserve your tickets.
By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

Lara Takenaga
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Eat Your Way Through San Francisco

San Francisco is a foodie paradise, but finding the locals’ favorites can be a challenge. Chef Chris Milano of Foodie Adventures has designed four neighborhood walking tours to help people explore the city’s rich culinary scene. Whichever adventure you choose—the Mission, North Beach-Chinatown, North Beach-Chinatown at Night, or Chinatown—you’ll sample specialties, visit hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and learn about San Francisco’s food culture. Participants even leave with recipes so they can recreate dishes at home. Each tour runs three to three-and-a-half hours; online tickets cost $69 (regular price is $79).

