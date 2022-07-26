Foodhallen

Where are you going?
Bellamyplein 51, 1053 AT Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sun - Thur 11am - 11:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 1am

Amsterdam’s answer to the food-hall craze is this bustling indoor market, set in a converted tram depot on the city’s west side. There’s an ever-changing lineup of around 20 international street-food stalls serving everything from burritos to banh mi to barbecue, not to mention mainstays like burgers and pizza. Be sure to try gourmet versions of the famed Dutch snack bitterballen at De Ballenbar. Four drinking establishments—including one dedicated solely to gin and tonics—round out the offerings. Lunch is the less hectic time to visit, but if you want to be part of the scene, arrive early in the evening to ensure you’ll find a seat. There’s live music on Tuesdays and DJs on Friday and Saturday nights.
By Jennifer Ceaser , AFAR Local Expert

