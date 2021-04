A Truckload of Food

An offshoot of a popular cooking TV program of the same name, the relatively new Food Truck Garage in Auckland 's CBD is a bit of a find. They say they serve " New Zealand 's healthiest fast food," and who am I to argue? The truck from the program itself is there and, even better, there are places to sit both inside and out—even if you have to wait to be seated. The food is simple and fast, the diners tend to be local urbanites, and if you're short on time at the beginning of the night it's a great place to start.