Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fontenay Abbey

21500 Montbard, France
Website
| +33 3 80 92 15 00
Fontenay Abbey Montbard France

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 12pm, 2pm - 5pm

Fontenay Abbey

Founded in 1118 by Saint Bernard of Clairvaux, Fontenay is the oldest preserved Cistercian abbey in the world—and one of the first French monuments to earn UNESCO World Heritage status. As lovely an abbey as you’ll find in France, it’s widely admired for its graceful Romanesque architecture, from its pointed arches to its double columns and lanceolate capitals. The grounds are equally delightful, complete with manicured gardens and gravel paths that border woods and a stream. Take a self-guided audio tour to wander the main buildings at your leisure and learn more about the Cistercian monks who once lived on the property.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points