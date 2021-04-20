Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fonte Gaia

Il Campo, 21, 53100 Siena SI, Italy
Refresh Your Eyes and Your Mouth Siena Italy

Refresh Your Eyes and Your Mouth

Fonte Gaia was named joyous because the fountain was met with joy upon its construction, and it continues to bring joy. Its water is not only gorgeous, but also thirst-quenching to locals and tourists alike who stoop down to drink from the sides on hot days in Siena.

The fountain, which sits on the high end of the sloping Piazza del Campo (Siena's medieval and main square), boasts two she-wolves. These statues represent the wolf that saved Romulus and Remus, founders of Rome, when they were left to die.

By Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points