Fonte Gaia
Il Campo, 21, 53100 Siena SI, Italy
Refresh Your Eyes and Your MouthFonte Gaia was named joyous because the fountain was met with joy upon its construction, and it continues to bring joy. Its water is not only gorgeous, but also thirst-quenching to locals and tourists alike who stoop down to drink from the sides on hot days in Siena.
The fountain, which sits on the high end of the sloping Piazza del Campo (Siena's medieval and main square), boasts two she-wolves. These statues represent the wolf that saved Romulus and Remus, founders of Rome, when they were left to die.