Follow Bar & Lounge 155 Weijin Rd, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300070

Follow: A Bar for All Seasons Follow is an appropriate name for this shape-shifting spot, as what exactly it is adjusts to meet the needs of the particular day and time.



By day, the place attracts busy office workers for mellow, affordable lunchtime meals.



At night, it transforms into an upscale dinner spot, with live jazz most evenings. Most eaters appreciate the upscale presentation of common local dishes—and as a port city, Tianjin's seafood is considered its specialty. (For example, deep fried prawns with crispy tea leaves seem to be a hit here.)



On weekends, after 10, DJs and specialty cocktails make it a popular club for dancing and drinking the night away. This is arguably the most popular of the spot's identities.