Folks Products Hlavná 2881/21, 080 01 Prešov, Slovakia

A Presov artist Vladimir Semancik is originally from Ukraine but makes Presov, in the east of Slovakia, his home. I came across several of his paintings in a shop on the main street in Presov and could not resist buying this one, which is of Neptune's Fountain. He paints a lot of local scenes and is pretty good at portraits too. I just may have to pick up a few more of his works of art.



His website is semancik.eu but couldn't put it in the links part because afar doesn't recognize "eu" links.