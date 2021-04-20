Foley's Townhouse and Pub
23 High Street, Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland
| +353 64 663 1217
Be honest with yourself at Foley's Pub, Kenmare, County Kerry, Ireland.Rolling green hills, quaint country homes, picturesque fishing villages. Yadda, yadda, yadda. Give me a break. You came to Ireland for the Guinness, the Jamison, and the music.
Good. I'm glad you can finally admit that to yourself. Now that you're ready for a good time, I suggest you pull a pint, grab a chair, and settle in at Foley's Pub in Kenmare, home to some of the country's finest live music.
Down a few pints of liquid courage, sing along until your heart is content, and stumble into one of the cozy rooms upstairs. Full service operation, that Foley's.