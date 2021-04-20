Where are you going?
Foley's Townhouse and Pub

23 High Street, Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Website
| +353 64 663 1217
Be honest with yourself at Foley's Pub, Kenmare, County Kerry, Ireland. Killarney Ireland

Rolling green hills, quaint country homes, picturesque fishing villages. Yadda, yadda, yadda. Give me a break. You came to Ireland for the Guinness, the Jamison, and the music.

Good. I'm glad you can finally admit that to yourself. Now that you're ready for a good time, I suggest you pull a pint, grab a chair, and settle in at Foley's Pub in Kenmare, home to some of the country's finest live music.

Down a few pints of liquid courage, sing along until your heart is content, and stumble into one of the cozy rooms upstairs. Full service operation, that Foley's.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

