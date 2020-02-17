Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fog City Flea

One, Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Website
Fog City Flea San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm

Fog City Flea

Welcome to San Francisco, Fog City Flea! We've been waiting for you. Now browsers, fashionistas, and collectors have yet another reason to drop by the city's iconic Ferry Building. Held on the second floor Grand Hall every Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) from September through mid-November, this eclectic market is curated by the same folks behind upstate New York’s renowned Phoenicia Flea. As the name suggests, Fog City Flea showcases the wares of dozens of San Francisco Bay Area makers peddling handmade jewelry to vintage clothing, furniture, home decor, and a lot more. Make a day of it and grab lunch at one of the Ferry Building's many restaurants and cafes. 

The market’s newest additions is Flea Circus, a kids’ activity area with face painting, arts and crafts stations, games, and a rotating theme each week. Tickets just $10 per child.
By Kimberley Lovato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Hacks to Upgrade Your Economy Flight Experience
Hacks to Upgrade Your Economy Flight Experience
Where to Travel in 2020 According to Your Astrological Sign
Where to Travel in 2020 According to Your Astrological Sign
Sip & Safari: 18 Days Among the Wines and Wildlife of Southern Africa
Sip & Safari: 18 Days Among the Wines and Wildlife of Southern Africa
Around the World in 25 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet
Around the World in 25 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet