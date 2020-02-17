Fog City Flea
One, Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Photo courtesy of Fog City Flea
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
Fog City FleaWelcome to San Francisco, Fog City Flea! We've been waiting for you. Now browsers, fashionistas, and collectors have yet another reason to drop by the city's iconic Ferry Building. Held on the second floor Grand Hall every Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) from September through mid-November, this eclectic market is curated by the same folks behind upstate New York’s renowned Phoenicia Flea. As the name suggests, Fog City Flea showcases the wares of dozens of San Francisco Bay Area makers peddling handmade jewelry to vintage clothing, furniture, home decor, and a lot more. Make a day of it and grab lunch at one of the Ferry Building's many restaurants and cafes.
The market’s newest additions is Flea Circus, a kids’ activity area with face painting, arts and crafts stations, games, and a rotating theme each week. Tickets just $10 per child.