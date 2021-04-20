Fofo by el Willy
2-8 Wellington St
+852 2900 2009
Photo courtesy of FoFo
Fun (Spanish) Times AheadIf you've been to El Willy in Shanghai, you'll know there's a certain kind of fun that's infused into the delicious food by Chef Willy Trullas Moreno. If you've had the privilege of meeting the jovial genius himself, you'll know that it's not just about fun and games in the kitchen (well, maybe just a little bit).
Decked out entirely in white, the clean decor of the restaurant is off-set by the curious statues of white penguins and pigs. It is this minimal palette that allows the food to be the center of attention during your meal, for it is nothing but white and bland.
The fresh Scallop Ceviche with avocado and crispy shallots is colorfully plated with edible flowers and offered a surprising pop of lemongrass flavor, and the Beef cheek with banana & passion fruit was so tender, even having been cooked for five hours. We contemplated ordering another Boston lobster Paella because everyone wanted seconds!
With attentive service and delicious sangria to partner with prime fine dining, you're guaranteed a fun evening at FoFo – just what Willy would have wanted.