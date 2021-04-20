Focaccia di Via Lomellini

Plain is Perfect

For one euro, grab a massive slab of the plain focaccia here on Via Lomellini (the fairly wide street that connects the edge of the University district with the ancient town) - it's perfectly soft and light, and topped with a crunch sprinkling of flaked salt. Genoa is one of the only Italian cities where it is actually ok to eat on the run - so go for it. Just make sure you turn the focaccia upside down to eat it - that way you can taste the salt best.