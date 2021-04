Focacceria Specialita Liguri Salato e Dolce Via di S. Sebastiano, 6, 16123 Genova GE, Italy

Close to Piazza Ferrari If you are enjoying the beautiful fountain in the Piazza Ferrari and need some morning focaccia, head into Specialita Liguri - their plain focaccia tastes a bit like plain white sandwich bread, but their 'topped' varieties are excellent - especially the one with local olives.