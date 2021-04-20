FlyOver Canada

Canada is a vast and varied country that stretches for 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles) from coast to coast. During this multimedia flight simulation, you’ll embark on a whirlwind journey of the entire nation accompanied by mist sprays and gusts of wind. You may recognize the crashing waters of Niagara Falls and Toronto’s glittering skyline among the breathtaking scenery. The show is a great way to cover a lot of terrain in a very short span of time.