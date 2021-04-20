Where are you going?
FlyOver Canada

201 - 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1, Canada
Website
| +1 855-463-4822
Sun - Sat 10am - 9pm
Soar Over Canada

This is such a fun attraction and despite being only 8 minutes long (the rest of the time is taken up with a pre-show and boarding) it’s honestly worth the ticket price. FlyOver Canada is a virtual flight experience which takes you gliding from coast to coast to coast across Canada, taking in its most iconic natural and man-made sights –complete with scents, wind and mist! Often the attraction adds on an extra ‘ride’, for instance throughout Chinese New Year they play a fantastic ‘Flight of the Dragon’ across China. I take all my out of town visitors here, I love it!
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

Lisa Cheng
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago

FlyOver Canada

Canada is a vast and varied country that stretches for 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles) from coast to coast. During this multimedia flight simulation, you’ll embark on a whirlwind journey of the entire nation accompanied by mist sprays and gusts of wind. You may recognize the crashing waters of Niagara Falls and Toronto’s glittering skyline among the breathtaking scenery. The show is a great way to cover a lot of terrain in a very short span of time.
Stacy Small
almost 7 years ago

FlyOver Canada: Vancouver

Vancouver's most fun attraction allows you to enjoy a Virtual tour of Canada.

