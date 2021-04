Soar Over Canada

This is such a fun attraction and despite being only 8 minutes long (the rest of the time is taken up with a pre-show and boarding) it’s honestly worth the ticket price. FlyOver Canada is a virtual flight experience which takes you gliding from coast to coast to coast across Canada , taking in its most iconic natural and man-made sights –complete with scents, wind and mist! Often the attraction adds on an extra ‘ride’, for instance throughout Chinese New Year they play a fantastic ‘Flight of the Dragon’ across China. I take all my out of town visitors here, I love it!