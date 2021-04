Flying Saucer Draught Emporium 900 Spruce St

Plentiful Pints The first location of this friendly taproom opened in 1995 in Texas, but the brand has since established itself across the country. Most people come to sample the extensive selection of beers—Flying Saucer offers more than 240 varieties—but don't overlook their food menu for pub plates with a twist. They have drink specials most nights, too.