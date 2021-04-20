Fluxx
Exclusive Dance Club in San DiegoFluxx is one of San Diego's most exclusive dance clubs. Here's where you go if you want to get your groove on with the rich and famous who come to party in the Gaslamp, near downtown San Diego.
The DJ's they host here are usually pretty good, and they'll have you dancing all night. (And, they keep the venue cool enough, so you won't get too sweaty on the dance floor.)
Tip: Come well dressed and early if you don't have a reserved bottle service, or you will risk waiting in a long line.