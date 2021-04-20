Where are you going?
500 4th Avenue
| +1 619-232-8100
Exclusive Dance Club in San Diego

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Fri, Sat 9pm - 2am

Exclusive Dance Club in San Diego

Fluxx is one of San Diego's most exclusive dance clubs. Here's where you go if you want to get your groove on with the rich and famous who come to party in the Gaslamp, near downtown San Diego.

The DJ's they host here are usually pretty good, and they'll have you dancing all night. (And, they keep the venue cool enough, so you won't get too sweaty on the dance floor.)

Tip: Come well dressed and early if you don't have a reserved bottle service, or you will risk waiting in a long line.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
