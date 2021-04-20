Flushing's Chinatown
New York has the largest population of Chinese Americans and native-born Chinese and of any city in the United States, and Queens is the borough with the highest percentage—more than 10 percent of its residents are of Chinese descent. It's not surprising, then, that intrepid foodies often pass over Manhattan's Chinatown for the bigger one in Flushing when they want a taste of authentic Chinese cooking. Most of the top-rated restaurants are located near the intersection of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue, and also on Prince Street, which runs parallel to Main, one block to its west. Standouts include Guan Fu (39-16 Prince St.
), which serves Sichuan fare in an upscale setting; Fu Run (40-09 Prince St.
), specializing in the cuisine of the Dongbei region; and Tian Jin Dumpling House (41-28 Main St.
), one of Flushing's best places for dumplings in a field crowded with competitors.