Fresh Flour

Flour is the kind of Boston bakery worth a visit—or two. While they're famed for sticky buns, it's not their sweetly glazed, pecan covered pastries that keep residents coming back. It's their on-site homestyle baking that makes every crust, bread, and confection special. For a healthy and satisfying lunch try the turkey or portobello sandwich. If you love Flour you can take home one of their cookbooks and try your hand at baking too.