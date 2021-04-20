Flores Island, Petén Island of Flores, Flores, Guatemala

A tiny island that's big on charm There are many resorts and lodges around the shores of Lake Petén Itzá, and this is the perfect area to use as your home base when visiting Tikal and other Maya ruins in Petén. We did not actually stay in Flores, but our lodge near San Andrés took us here by boat when we wanted to get lunch and go shopping. Afterward, we wandered through charming and quiet streets full of colorfully painted buildings. Despite the itsy bitsy size of Flores Island, there are many nice hotels, restaurants and shops here. During the day, when everyone is out doing day trips, the town is peaceful and sleepy. But come nightfall, things turn quite lively! The link below shows my favorite view of Flores, from the sky.