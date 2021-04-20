Florentino Bistró 675 Montevideo

Florentino Bistro Florentino is a sweet little Italian bistro overlooking Plaza Italia. A converted colonial house, the restaurant still has elements of a traditional Mendocenean home with its patterned tiled floors and stained glass windows. There’s a charming backyard patio wonderful for dining alfresco. Owned by the young Argentine chef Sebastian Flores, the décor is eclectic with colorful local art and has an unpretentious menu. You’re going to devour the freshly baked bread, but leave room to try the watercress salad, trout pappardelle pasta or a local delicacy, baby goat. On select Saturdays the restaurant hosts Tardecitos Florentinos, a wine tasting event with a special menu, live acoustic music and an art exhibit. Sundays the restaurant is closed. Montevideo 675; +54 261 464 9077 https://www.facebook.com/florentino.cafebistro