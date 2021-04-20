Food & Wine Academy of Florence 1 Via de Lamberti

Food and Wine Academy of Florence A great way to get to know any destination is through food. Nowhere is this more apparent than when traveling through Italy. We decided to take a cooking class as a family and had a wonderful time with our instructors David and Andrea. First a trip to the Mercato Centrale. I discover something new there every time I visit the mercato. We then headed back to the kitchen and made tiramisu, pasta, ravioli and Bolgnese sauce. It was hands on for everyone! Not only did I come away with a whole new appreciation for pasta, but when you start with amazing ingredients really simple food is delicious all on its own.