Food & Wine Academy of Florence
1 Via de Lamberti
| +39 055 281103
Food and Wine Academy of FlorenceA great way to get to know any destination is through food. Nowhere is this more apparent than when traveling through Italy. We decided to take a cooking class as a family and had a wonderful time with our instructors David and Andrea. First a trip to the Mercato Centrale. I discover something new there every time I visit the mercato. We then headed back to the kitchen and made tiramisu, pasta, ravioli and Bolgnese sauce. It was hands on for everyone! Not only did I come away with a whole new appreciation for pasta, but when you start with amazing ingredients really simple food is delicious all on its own.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
over 4 years ago
Cooking Class in Tuscany
Flour and eggs is all you need in life to make a good plate of pasta. With a side of perseverance. Although cooking is not my forte, this was definitely one of the most unforgettable experience ever. The class takes you through a series of recipes, all that you can master at your own kitchen.