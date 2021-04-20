Florence Court
Florence Court House, Florence Court Demesne, Enniskillen BT92 1DB, UK
| +44 28 6634 8249
Sun - Sat 10am - 4pm
A Family Day out at a Country EstateThe 18th-century estate at Florence Court is just the place when you or the family need to get out of the car and explore—and to imagine how the other half lived in centuries past. Grown-ups can take a guided tour through the house, which was once home to the Earls of Enniskillen and has excellent rococo plasterwork and Irish furniture on display. The younger (or young at heart) can set off outdoors and explore the walled garden, icehouse, sawmill or take one of the walking or cycle trails, all with a backdrop of mountains and forests. When you’ve all had enough exploring and fresh air (or if you just feel like hiding from the rest of the gang), take refuge in the tearoom, gift shop or bookshop.
Photo: NITB.