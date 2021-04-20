Florence Ave
Florence Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
Sebastopol SculpturesSonoma County is recognized for its' wine, cheese, and nature but it is the quirky charm of its residents that give the region unique character worth remembering.
On the way to the small town of Sebastopol you'll cruise through rolling hills, past forests and vineyards, stop at carnivorous plant stores and seasonal farms- no matter how many times you go there's always a new path and something exceptional you'll notice on the way.
Scattered throughout the town are nearly 200 sculptures made from recycled materials by Patrick Amiot's. Doug McConnell describes them perfectly and it’s definitely worth checking out!
“Patrick Amiot's shown that art, environmental sustainability and a good sense of humor can be fused and that a town with Sebastopol’s sensibilities can benefit. It’s always been worth a drive to Sebastopol, and now you can add Florence Avenue to your itinerary. Look for old springs and refrigerators that have become trucks and Elvis, and colanders that serve quite nicely as shapely breasts on buxom recycled beauties. You’ll get a good laugh and be mightily impressed by the expressions of Patrick’s talents and the goodwill they spread. In a world where many of us don’t know who lives next door, it’s inspiring to see a genuine community of neighbors shaped by a whimsical use of forgotten metal.” - Doug McConnell of Open Road TV