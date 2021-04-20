Flora Chiado Apartments
Those looking for space, privacy, and a wallop of streamlined design in Lisbon
need look no further. Situated near several museums in the elegant Chiado neighborhood, the 10 apartments range in proportion from an amply-sized 710-square-foot studio to a sprawling 1,290-square-foot two-bedroom duplex with terrace, all with fully-equipped kitchens. What’s more, Ricardo Flora, whose family has owned the property since the early 20th century, expertly repurposes original detailing into a thoroughly modern aesthetic: in one apartment, old floor boards have been turned into a bookcase, with Tom Dixon lighting providing a contemporary backdrop. And despite its name, there’s more on offer than just a self-catering stay. Haute dishes from the one-Michelin starred restaurant, Alma, can be ferried up to you, and personalized tours, whether in Lisbon or outside the city, are just a phone call away.