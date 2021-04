Fletcher Street Brewing Company 124 West Fletcher Street

Drink a Cold One Overlooking the River at Fletcher Street Brewing Company Located on the north bank of the Thunder Bay River in Alpena, Fletcher Street Brewing Company is housed in what used to be the Fletcher Paper Mill. They have unique beers on tap as well as hand crafted sodas, and if you feel up to the competition, check out Trivia Night every Wednesday from 7-8:30pm.