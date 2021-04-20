Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fleet St

Fleet St, Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA
Website
Puddin' Comfort Food Fort Washington Maryland United States

Puddin' Comfort Food

For some authentic, wholesome comfort food, check out the Puddin' booth at the American Market at National Harbor on Saturdays. The brown butter bourbon bread pudding puts a smile on people's face as well as the shrimp and grits, and sausage gumbo.

Puddin' reminds us that D.C., despite its government and politics, is southern at heart. The company sources their ingredients from local vendors, and it is a family-operated business.

Tip: Puddin' participates in other area D.C.-area farmer's markets that include the Eastern Market, Fresh Farm White House Market, and Georgetown University.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points