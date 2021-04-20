Fleet St Fleet St, Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA

Puddin' Comfort Food For some authentic, wholesome comfort food, check out the Puddin' booth at the American Market at National Harbor on Saturdays. The brown butter bourbon bread pudding puts a smile on people's face as well as the shrimp and grits, and sausage gumbo.



Puddin' reminds us that D.C., despite its government and politics, is southern at heart. The company sources their ingredients from local vendors, and it is a family-operated business.



Tip: Puddin' participates in other area D.C.-area farmer's markets that include the Eastern Market, Fresh Farm White House Market, and Georgetown University.