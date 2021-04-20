Flawless Spa
Sea Bird House, 22-28 Wyndham St, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2869 5868
Photo courtesy of Flawless Spa
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 9pm
Best Face ForwardTraveling is certain to take a toll on your skin, so treat yourself to a session at Flawless Spa for a personalized facial.
A consultation with a therapist will determine the best facial for your needs. Whether your skin is in need of a deep cleanse, moisturisation or some anti-aging help, your ultra-relaxing facial will help to fight the elements that threaten the quality of your skin. Afterward, you'll be refreshed with a rejuvenated glow.
This modern spa is popular among the locals for massages, too, so bear that in mind. You also won't regret topping off your Flawless appointment with a manicure/pedicure. With its stylish decor and attentive service, you'll most likely never want to leave...