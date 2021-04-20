Where are you going?
Flathead Lake Brewing Co

15300 MT-35, Bigfork, MT 59911, USA
Website
| +1 406-837-0353
Montana's Best Brew Secret Bigfork Montana United States

Montana's Best Brew Secret

Flathead Lake is one of the best kept secrets in the western beer world, a brewery so popular in its own town of Bigfork that the owners have had to build a brand new brewing facility only a few blocks away to keep up with demand.

You may have tried Flathead at your local alehouse when fixed to a guest tap, and chances are good that you were impressed - like the whole of Montana seems to be. The Imperial IPA, at 8.6% ABV, is a monster beer with a huge hop kick and potent citrus finish, and pairs perfectly with picturesque Western evenings on the patio.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

