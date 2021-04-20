Flannery Oconnor Andalusia Fo

Where are you going?
A dirt road off a small highway in Milledgeville, a little under two hours from Atlanta, leads you to the home of writer Flannery O'Connor. The farm, which came to be known as Andalusia, was in the O'Connor family for years, but as Flannery's lupus became more debilitating, she moved in with her mother.

During her time on the farm, she completed some of her most famous works, including Wise Blood and A Good Man is Hard to Find. Her fans from all over the world come to visit Andalusia. She loved animals and peafowl in particular, who still live on the property and have become a symbol for the writer.

Andalusia is open for self-guided "walk-in" tours on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

