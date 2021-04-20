Flames of the Forest, Port Douglas
About an hour from Cairns and 10 minutes from the best hotels in Port Douglas is a dining experience unlike anything else in Queensland. Hidden in the Daintree Rainforest, the Flames of the Forest experience takes place under a tent, with huge trees and dark woods all around. Dramatic but subtle lighting dances off the canopy creating a dream-like effect. The setting couldn't be more magical. And the food is great, too. Feast on family-style kangaroo, prawns, reef fish, chicken and steak, along with tasty sides and drinks as you listen to the cultural tales of two indigenous brothers. The attraction is popular with tourists, but you'll find locals there as well. It's a fun, unusual way to learn more about indigenous culture, food, and heritage.