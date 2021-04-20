Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Flames of the Forest

29 Barrier St, Port Douglas QLD 4877, Australia
+61 7 4099 3966
Flames of the Forest, Port Douglas Port Douglas Australia

More info

Tue, Thur, Sat 7:30pm - 10:30pm

Flames of the Forest, Port Douglas

About an hour from Cairns and 10 minutes from the best hotels in Port Douglas is a dining experience unlike anything else in Queensland. Hidden in the Daintree Rainforest, the Flames of the Forest experience takes place under a tent, with huge trees and dark woods all around. Dramatic but subtle lighting dances off the canopy creating a dream-like effect. The setting couldn't be more magical. And the food is great, too. Feast on family-style kangaroo, prawns, reef fish, chicken and steak, along with tasty sides and drinks as you listen to the cultural tales of two indigenous brothers. The attraction is popular with tourists, but you'll find locals there as well. It's a fun, unusual way to learn more about indigenous culture, food, and heritage.
By Angie Orth

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points