Fivelements Puri Ahimsa Hotel
Mambal, Abiansemal, Mambal, Abiansemal, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80352, Indonesia
+62 361 469206
Sun - Sat 12am - 12pm
Nature and Luxury at Fivelements SpaFivelements Spa at the Puri Ahimsa Resort is tucked away in a village on the banks of the Ayung River about 15 minutes drive from central Ubud. Their philosophy is to share the Balinese way of life and use healing rituals based in Hindu religion to balance, purify and revitalize the body and mind. They have also used sustainable building materials and grow most of the herbs, fruits and roots used in the spa on site. The grounds and buildings are extremely beautiful and peaceful and each treatment room has a small balcony and huge stone bathtub looking out over the river. While you’re having your treatment the sound of the river and birds are just about the only things you can hear. If you really want to get away from the world, have some quiet contemplative time and truly relax the fivelements is the perfect place to escape to.
If you do book into the spa and aren’t staying at the Puri Ahimsa, there is a free pick up and drop off service. If you get your own driver make sure they know where it is before you leave because it can be difficult to find.