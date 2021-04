Five Zen5es Shuguang Rd, Taijiang Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350009

Spinach Dumplings Not only is this savory treat delicious, the Fuzhou spinach dumpling is central to many regional customs and uses locally produced ingredients. These dumplings are sure to be present during ancestor worship festivals and celebrations, and on tomb-sweeping days they are presented to relatives. They can be found all around the region and are a must-try in restaurants serving traditional food. Typically, they'll be wrapped in the leaves, and look for a red dot on the top.