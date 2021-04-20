Where are you going?
Five Points

2736 Welton St #103, Denver, CO 80205, USA
| +1 860-798-0453
Harlem of the West Denver Colorado United States

Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon 4pm - 8pm
Wed - Fri 4pm - 10pm
Sat 2pm - 10pm

Harlem of the West

There was a time when Five Points in downtown Denver was the country's jazz hub west of the Mississippi. Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Nat King Cole, Count Basie, and Dizzy Gillespie played here. The neighborhood is centered on a four-street intersection, hence, Five Points, lined with live music venues, soul food restaurants, and an unusual amount of barber shops, many set in historical buildings. Get in line at lunchtime for some comfort food at Tom's Home Cookin', where the wait is worth it when you see your styrofoam plate full of grits, yams, fried chicken, and mac and cheese. And you must finish with some Colorado peach cobbler. Take the light rail to the Welton Street stop, but walk home.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

