Award-Winning Dining

The award-winning Five Fifty-Five is consistently on the top lists of food writers. Chef Steve Carry has over ten successful years on the Portland dining scene. Contemporary New England cuisine is paired with a superb wine list for a winning combination that leaves diners raving. A beautiful presentation is just the icing on the cake. "Traitor's eggs," on the Sunday brunch menu, brings together farm-fresh and fresh-shucked to form a decadent egg and lobster creation.