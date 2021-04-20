Fitzroy Island
Fitzroy Island, QLD 4871, Australia
The Ideal Day Trip from Cairns: Fitzroy IslandKnown as where the reef meets the rainforest, Fitzroy Island is one of those secrets in Australia that you want to keep to yourself.
A 45 minute Fast Cat ferry ride from Cairns, the journey is as dreamy as the destination. Once on the island there's plenty to do from snorkelling, diving and glass bottom boat tours. Hikers will love the trails to the secret garden as well as to Nudey Beach, which is much less scandalous than it sounds. The beach is scattered with thousands of coral rocks. I've never seen a beach like this.
Fitzroy Island is also home to the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, where money from the tours go towards the recovery of sick and injured turtles.
With affordable accommodation, a relaxing pool and Zephyr Restaurant offering some delicious seafood options, Fitzroy Island is not only a great day trip but a refreshing and under the radar weekend getaway destination.