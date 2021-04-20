Fitzroy
Fitzroy VIC 3065, Australia
The Amazing Street Art of Fitzroy - Melbourne, AustraliaThe neighborhood of Fitzroy in Melbourne, Australia has got to be one of the hippest hoods in the world. It definitely ranks high in the coolest places I have ever been and has the flavor of Austin, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and Portland all wrapped into one place.
There is abundance of cafes, coffee shops, boutiques, and bars. The art and music scene are vibrant and the culinary offerings are diverse. I would highly recommend making Fitzroy your home-base on a trip to Melbourne.
I've always loved street art and graffiti, but I have never scene the quality of public art so elevated. Although you'll see public art displayed all over Melbourne the art adorning the many walls around Fitzroy is spectacular!
We walked the streets of this vibrant neighborhood for hours on end and there was something special around every corner.